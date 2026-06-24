Hickory – Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint facility, is expanding access to childbirth education through a new partnership with Birthly, providing patients with free virtual classes designed to support families throughout pregnancy, childbirth and early parenthood.

“We are excited to offer free virtual childbirth education to expecting parents in our community,” said Lindy White, MBA, FABC, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Prenatal education plays an important role in helping families feel informed and prepared for the journey ahead. By offering live online classes, parents can access expert guidance, ask questions and connect with others from the comfort of their homes.”

Through the partnership, Frye Regional patients can participate in a variety of live, instructor-led classes at no additional cost. Led by certified childbirth educators, the sessions provide evidence-based education and opportunities for interactive discussion on topics that matter most to growing families.

Classes currently offered include Early Pregnancy Preparations, Prenatal Education Bootcamp (English and Spanish), Coping and Comfort, Breastfeeding 101 (English and Spanish), Newborn Care (English and Spanish), Infant Safety Basics, Perinatal Mental Health, and Pre/Postnatal Movement and Mindfulness.

With multiple sessions offered each month, patients have the flexibility to choose class times that fit their schedules and can participate virtually from a computer, tablet or mobile device.

“Childbirth education helps parents feel more confident and prepared for labor, delivery and caring for their newborn,” said Kathy Bruce, MSN, RN, NE-BC, director of Labor and Delivery at Frye Regional Medical Center. “These classes provide practical information, answer common questions and help families understand what to expect throughout pregnancy and after their baby arrives. Offering virtual access makes it easier for parents to receive this valuable education regardless of their schedule.”

In addition to the virtual classes, Frye Regional will continue to offer Birthing Center tours and its Breastfeeding Support Group. The support group provides baby weight checks, opportunities to ask questions, peer connection and ongoing guidance throughout the breastfeeding journey.

The addition of virtual childbirth classes further enhances Frye Regional’s family-centered approach to maternity care. Combined with Birthing Center tours, breastfeeding support services and expert clinical care, these resources help expectant parents build confidence and prepare for a healthy start with their growing family.

To learn more about Frye Regional’s childbirth education classes, visit FryeMedCtr.com/labor-delivery/education-and-support.