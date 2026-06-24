Newton, NC – Lime Garage presents a live performance of playwright Caryl Churchill’s historic drama Light Shining in Buckinghamshire at AnandaRasa Catawba in Newton, on Friday and Saturday, July 10th and 11th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 12th at 2:30pm.

Set during the tumultuous English civil wars of 1639-1653, Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine, A Number, Love and Information) weaves a moving tapestry of revolution, democracy, disillusionment, and the faith we keep alive when the world turns upside down. Said Churchill in her introduction for the play:

“For a short time when the king had been defeated anything seemed possible, and the play shows the amazed excitement of people taking hold of their lives, and their gradual betrayal as those who led them realized that freedom could not be had without property being destroyed.”

The play brings to life, through the personal and the political, the debates of a turbulent time in English history: Who is a citizen? Who gets to vote? How do we achieve social equality? Almost 50 years since the play was first performed, those debates continue to resonate in our current climate.

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire is presented by Lime Garage. Performances are Friday and Saturday, July 10th and 11th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 12th at 2:30pm, at AnandaRasa Catawba in Newton: 1670 Southwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658.

It is directed by Paul Sapp, and features Christopher Honsaker, Emma Lee Kurts, David Nields, Emily Schuttenberg, Eric Seale, Bethany Spears, and Elise Yaussy.

Tickets for this production are $12 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased online at eventbrite.com (taxes and fees apply). Parking is available on site. Concessions will be sold before the show and at intermission.

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire does contain some adult language.

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.