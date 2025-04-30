Hickory – FryeCare Physicians Network is helping local student-athletes prepare for the upcoming sports season by offering free preparticipation physical examinations on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at FryeCare Cardiology, 2660 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory, North Carolina.

To help manage the flow of participants, priority time slots have been designated for student-athletes from specific schools:

8:30-9:15 a.m. – Hickory High School and Grandview Middle School

9:15-10 a.m. – Hickory Christian Academy and Northview Middle School

10-10:45 a.m. – Fred T. Foard High School and Jacobs Fork Middle School

10:30-noon – Walk in exams open to all area student-athletes

“We’re committed to offering this free event to remove any barriers students might experience in completing this important requirement,” said Philip Greene, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Athletics play a vital role in promoting health, teaching life skills and uniting our community. We are honored to support our local students and families as part of our mission of making communities healthier®.”

Parents or guardians do not need to be present during the physical; however, they must complete and sign the North Carolina Athletic Association Preparticipation Physical Examination (PPE) form in advance. Please note that no additional forms for camps or non-school athletic leagues will be completed at this event.

Sports physicals are essential for identifying potential health concerns before students participate in athletic activities. These exams help ensure student-athletes are physically prepared for the demands of each sport. While not a substitute for annual comprehensive checkups, sports physicals provide valuable insights into a student’s readiness for athletic participation.

For more information about the event or FryeCare’s orthopedics and sports medicine services, please call 828.304.2548 or visit FryeCarePhysicians.com.