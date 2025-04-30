Hickory – Tommy’s Express, the fastest-growing car wash brand in the nation, is excited to announce the opening of its first location in Hickory, North Carolina. Located at 2208 N. Center Street, across the street from Udderly Delicious Ice Cream, the new site will offer free washes from Friday, April 25, through Sunday, May 4.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is transforming the car wash experience with a fresh, customer-focused approach. Renowned for its sleek, high-tech wash tunnels—featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof—each location offers more than just a clean car. They deliver a bright, modern, and welcoming environment that turns a routine errand into a moment of convenience and enjoyment. With a strong emphasis on innovation, efficiency, and exceptional service, Tommy’s Express continues to expand its presence, bringing premium car care and unmatched customer experiences to communities nationwide.

At the new Hickory location, guests can expect a fast, seamless wash experience—completing their visit in as little as three minutes, even during peak hours. This cutting-edge facility features a full suite of premium amenities, including complimentary floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations to help keep every part of your vehicle spotless.

Guests can also sign up for the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership through the Tommy’s Express app, offering the ultimate in convenience and value. With advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages designed to fit a variety of needs and budgets.