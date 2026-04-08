Hickory – A Dark Comedy with a Dangerous Pulse — Get Ready for Macbitches.

Rehearsals are underway for Macbitches, the dark, witty, and chaotic modern comedy by Sophie McIntosh. The show opens Friday, May 1, in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

Equal parts party, interrogation, and emotional demolition derby, Macbitches blends biting humor with raw vulnerability. It’s a dark comedy about young women in a college theatre department navigating the minefield of artistic ambition — and the explosive consequences when competition turns personal.

At the center of the conflict is Hailey Hudson, a freshman who’s just landed the coveted role of Lady Macbeth, beating out star senior Rachel. In the HCT production, this pivotal role is played by Autumn Dagenhardt.

A lifelong Hickory resident, Dagenhardt has been performing on local stages since grade school. She debuted at HCT as an Oompa Loompa in Willy Wonka Jr. in 2013. Her other roles include Susan in The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe and Alicia in The Thanksgiving Play. Her most recent part was Heather Duke in the musical Heathers, presented by OutThere Theatre Co. A graduate of Appalachian State University, Dagenhardt now serves as the Marketing and Communications Manager for The Green Room Community Theatre.

“My favorite things about Hickory Community Theatre,” she says, “are the sense of community and the bold, fun shows they produce. It feels fresh and really speaks to younger audiences, and I’m so excited to be a part of a production like this.”

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Due to adult language and content, the production is recommended for ages 18 and up. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828‑328‑2283.

Macbitches is produced by Pretty Chicken Productions, with additional support from an anonymous donor. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

Date Change Announcement for The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming production of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity has been rescheduled. This high‑octane, acerbic, and raucous satire — set in the world of professional wrestling — blends theatrical spectacle with biting social commentary.

The rescheduled production dates are July 31 through August 9 in the Jeffers Theatre. Performances will be at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 PM on Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. The production is recommended for ages 18 and up. For tickets and more information, visit hickorytheatre.org/box-office.

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is produced in association with Arts Culture Catawba.

Time is Running Out to Register for “Dancing with Disney”

Dancing with Disney is a creative and fun class for children in grades K–2. This delightful class, led by the self‑described “Biggest Disney Adult,” runs Tuesdays, April 28–May 19, from 5–6 PM. Tuition is $100. Students will study scenes and songs from classic animated films and share their creativity in a final showcase for friends and family.

Registration is also now open for all HCT summer camps. For ages 9–11, there are two offerings: Broadway’s Boldest Villains (June 15–19) and Zero to Hero (June 22–26). Camp sessions run from 9 AM to 12 PM each week. Tuition is $150, and a camp T‑shirt is included.

For teens, there’s the Teen Improvageddon Camp, June 15–19, from 2–5 PM. Improv comedy is all about thinking on your feet while working as a team — a great way to build real‑world skills like collaboration and creative thinking. Tuition is $150 and includes a camp T‑shirt.

For full descriptions, schedules, and registration information, visit hickorytheatre.org/classes.