Hickory – On March 15, at 6:00 p.m., join Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) on a journey that immerses guests into the vibrant era of the 1920s. The public is invited to join GHCCM for Glitz, Glamour and Giving Gala, at the classic Moretz Mills located in Hickory’s South Side Historic District built in circa 1929. The event space will be transformed into the “Glass House Lounge.” As stated by Molly Sain, GHCCM Executive Director, “Those attending will experience a unique event that combines elegance with an evening filled with themed food topped off with decadent chocolate desserts, complementary beverage upon arrival, live jazz and swing music, character actors, a silent auction and much more.”

Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Donor Development and Communications, explains, “Attendees will step back to a bygone era imagining what it was like in 1925: jazz music, jazz clubs, and speakeasies were the rage. The year brought the dedication of Mount Rushmore; in London, the first television picture greyscale image was transmitted; the Tennessee schoolteacher, John Scopes, was arrested for teaching evolution; and The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald was published.”

Guests are invited to dress in the finest 1920s attire or cocktail attire. The atmosphere will be enhanced with performers who seamlessly entertain the crowd, weaving tales that are reminiscent of the lively setting of a jazz club, ” The Glass House Lounge.” Molly continues, “The stage is set for an unforgettable evening.”

The ticket cost is $75 per person ($90 per person after March 5th) which includes a four-course small plate samplings of the favorites of the time. Molly states, “Each guest will be treated to a symphony of sights and sounds.” Tickets can be purchased online by going to www.ccmhickory.org or call GHCCM at 828-323-7906.

GHCCM is collaborating with the music and theatrical community to create the evening. Bob Taylor is the lead musician of the Bob Taylor Band who will be performing throughout the evening. Bob and his band of 55 years are described as jazz aficionados and performers. Leanna Bodnar is an actor, dancer, dance instructor, and Executive Director of Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts (HBPA). Ms. Bodnar, with her artistic talents is collaborating with Paul Sapp to create the atmosphere for the evening. Paul Sapp works with HBPA and the Hickory Community Theater. He is an experienced actor, director and stage manager. Mr. Sapp is securing the actors and writing the script as well as being the MC/Speakeasy Owner of the “Glass House Lounge”. Imagine One’s staff and chefs are providing the food and food service to create an elegant evening.

The sponsors for the evening are Lowes Foods, Alex Lee, MDI, Imagine One Hospitality consisting of Rule, Boca, Peppervine, Vintage House, Cowa Saki, Frothy Rooster, Mas Amor Cantina, Art of Compassion and Pepsi of Hickory.

GHCCM is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit faither-based organization founded by local churches in 1969. The ministry serves those people experiencing homelessness or are living in poverty. GHCCM relies on financial support from churches, individuals, businesses, and foundations. To find out more about the ministry or to donate, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org