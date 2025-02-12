Hickory – Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts invites you to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party! Join Alice in Wonderland’s friends for high tea – sandwiches, scones with clotted tea and jam, tarts, and more!

Enjoy selections from HBPA’s upcoming musical theatre production of Alice in Wonderland Jr. Delight in creative table decorations featuring themes and characters from the beloved children’s classic. This very special event will be held on Saturday afternoon, February 22, from 3 until 5 p.m. in the Christian Life Center of First United Methodist Church, Hickory.

Visit hickoryballetpa.com, [email protected], or 828-294-8438 for ticket information.