Hickory — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) will host A Toast to Charity – A St. Patrick’s Day Gala on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Moretz Mills, 74 8th Street SE, Hickory.

This festive evening will feature a four-course Irish-inspired dinner, lively traditional Irish music and dance, and an open dance floor to close out the night. Proceeds from the event will benefit GHCCM programs supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty in the Greater Hickory area.

Tickets are $85 per person and may be purchased online at www.ccmhickory.org.

“Get your green on!” said Linda Wade, Director of Donor Development and Communications for GHCCM. “St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and CCM is celebrating in true Irish style. Join us for a night you won’t want to miss—dress in a touch of green with a splash of gold, enjoy a delicious menu, and get ready to clap, tap, and dance the night away.”

Guests will enjoy a high-energy showcase of traditional Irish music led by local favorite Liam Bailey, Two Bird Stone, and musicians from the Hickory Music Factory, along with stunning Celtic dancers from St. Joseph’s Irish Dance Studio. The celebration continues with dancing and live music by the Bob Taylor Band.

GHCCM extends sincere appreciation to the generous sponsors who make this event possible, including Lowes Foods, Alex Lee, MDI, Imagine One Hospitality (Rule, Vintage House, Boca, Cowa Sake, PepperVine, and Frothy Rooster), The Art of Compassion, and Pepsi of Hickory.

Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) is a whole-person ministry dedicated to serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness or living in poverty. In addition to providing essential support services, GHCCM offers comprehensive medical, dental, and vision care to uninsured residents of Catawba County. The ministry also operates a full-service pharmacy, ensuring that patients have access to the medications they need to maintain and improve their health. Through these integrated services, GHCCM addresses both immediate needs and long-term stability for some of the community’s most vulnerable neighbors.

Founded in 1959, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, faith-based organization providing hope, health, and healing through empowerment and collaboration for individuals and families in need. To learn more or to donate, visit www.ccmhickory.org.