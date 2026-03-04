Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in March including 1950’s & 1960’s Classics with Ukelele Ensemble with Hickory Music Factory. This project is supported by Arts Culture Catawba through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out (SMO), which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation may be available depending on route capacity and whether space is available to add additional riders.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Mar 5, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Mar 9, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser craft: button broche; Mar 19, Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults Part 1 with Partners Health; Mar 23, Visit with River, the Service Dog; Mar 24, 1950’s & 1960’s Classics with Ukelele Ensemble with Hickory Music Factory; Mar 26, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; Mar 30, cooking class; pita bread with hummus. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Rachel Jackson at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Mar 5, No Sew Fabric Landscapes with Hickory Museum of Art; Mar 9, cooking class: meatballs; Mar 10, CPR/AED – hands only with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Mar 11, musical performance by Joni Coppinger and Charles; Mar 18, Take Control Program with Donna Mull, Today’s: Topic: Moving More; Mar19, performance by St. Joseph’s Irish Step Dancers; Mar 23, 1950’s & 1960’s Classics with Ukelele Ensemble with Hickory Music Factory; Mar24, Name that Tune: 1960’s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Mar 26, Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults Part 1 with Partners Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Lee Ann Breen at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: Mar 9, Poison Prevention/Medication Management with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Mar 10, No Sew Fabric Landscapes with Hickory Museum of Art; Mar 12, It’s not Luck with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; Mar 17, Name that Tune: 1960’s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Mar 19, Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults Part 1 with Partners Health; Mar 23, Medicare Scams and Fraud with Dianne Trainor; Mar 30, 1950’s & 1960’s Classics Ensemble with Ukelele Ensemble with Hickory Music Factory; Mar 31, cooking class: pizza with Cherie and Tammy. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: Mar 5, Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults Part 1 with Partners Health; Mar 12, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Mar 17, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Mar 19, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Mar 23, Catawba County Library Digital Navigators: Learn about online grocery shopping and food delivery services; Mar 25, Activity with Sherrills Ford Branch Library; Mar 26, 1950’s & 1960’s Classics with Ukulele Ensemble with Hickory Music Factory; Mar 30. butter bean auction. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Mar 5, Poison Prevention/Medication Management with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Mar 9, It’s not Luck with Frank Ballentin, Catawba County EMS; Mar 12, Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults Pt 1 with Partners Health; Mar 16, cooking class: lemon croissants with Teresa Slaughter; Mar 18, crafts: completing reverse painting on Plexiglass pt 2; Mar 23, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; Mar 25, 1950’s & 1960’s Classics with Ukulele Ensemble with Hickory Music Factory; Mar 26, musical performance by Sentimental Journey; Mar 31, crafts: decoupage Easter Bunny Rabbits.. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.