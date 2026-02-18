Hickory – Hickory Community Theatre will make history February 20–22 with its first-ever co-production through The Penguin Project, presenting Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. — a vibrant musical adventure performed by students with special needs, supported on stage by trained peer mentors.

After ten months of preparation and planning, and rehearsals that began in September, this production marks a major milestone in HCT’s commitment to expanding access, inclusion, and opportunity in the performing arts.

The Penguin Project is a national network of theatres dedicated to empowering children with special needs through theatre. By pairing “Artists” (students with special needs) with “Peer Mentors,” the program creates a fully inclusive theatrical experience that fosters confidence, collaboration, and joy.

Based on the beloved Disney film, Finding Nemo Jr. follows Marlin, a cautious clownfish, as he embarks on an ocean-spanning adventure to rescue his son Nemo. Along the way, audiences meet unforgettable characters including Dory, Crush, and a host of colorful sea creatures in a story filled with humor, heart, and hope.

The production features a cast of dedicated student performers and peer mentors who have worked together since September to bring this story to life. Their journey reflects the central message of the show itself: courage grows when we swim together.

“We’re proud to give students the chance to shine alongside their peer mentors,” said Kelsey Kott. “The growth they’ve shown has been extraordinary.”

This landmark production has been made possible through generous financial support from the Lohr-Sapp Family and the Unifour Foundation Endowment, whose investment helps ensure accessibility and inclusion remain at the heart of HCT’s mission.

Performances of Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. will be held Friday and Saturday, February 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. The production is suitable for ages three and up. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

PHOTO: (L-R) Geneva Maynard, Abigail Mahoney, CJ Ryder, Matthew Higley, Jerrica Johnson, Kaitlyn Ryder, Bb Gordon, Olivia Opie, Trey Vick, David Higley, and Devin Clark in Finding Nemo Jr. The production runs Feb. 20-22 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Ethan Fite.