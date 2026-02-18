New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

EPiC: Elvis Presly in Concert – Baz Luhrmann, the filmmaker behind the 2022 biopic of The King of Rock N Roll returns to the subject with a new documentary film comprised of rarely seen footage of The King during the latter part of his life and career.

NEW TO DISC:

Sony:

David Lean’s beloved historical epic, Lawrence of Arabia (1962), previously only available in the 4K UHD format as part of a box set, gets a separate release with identical bonus features.

Also being released on Blu Ray by the label is another take on the Nuremberg Trials, Nuremberg (2025), which garnered decent reviews during its release last fall. No bonus materials are included on the release.

Shout Factory:

This week’s major 4K release from the label is the Hong Kong actioner, The Big Heat (1988), about an Inspector uncovering corruption in the department in which he works.

Alliance Entertainment:

The Sidney Poitier directed comedy, Hanky Panky (1982), incidentally the film where actors Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner met and began their great romance, comes to the Blu Ray format this week in a new edition from the label.

Criterion:

French filmmaker Jacques Tati’s lauded, nearly wordless comedy about the challenges of technology, Play Time (1967), comes to the 4K format this week with some previously issued bonus materials being retained.

The critically lauded John Cassavetes drama, A Woman Under the Influence (1974), also gets a new Blu Ray issue from the label this week as well.

Arrow:

American Yakuza (1993) Viggo Mortensen is an American factory worker in Japan who finds himself climbing the ranks of the Japanese crime syndicate of the film’s title in this crime thriller making its Blu Ray debut. A new audio commentary and interviews are included.

MVD:

Rockers (1978) is a rarely seen musical drama about a reggae band’s entanglement with a crime syndicate, now getting a 4K UHD release from the label. A copious amount of bonus materials sure to please those who are fans of the film is also included.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com