Hickory – For its first Firemen’s Kitchen production of the 78th season, the Hickory Community Theatre has chosen the Tony Award-nominated, dark comedy Hand to God by Robert Askins. Described by critics as side-splittingly funny, raunchy and deeply provocative, the play takes an unfiltered look at grief, faith and the fragile nature of morality—with the help of a foul-mouthed sock puppet named Tyrone.

Making their Hickory Community Theatre debut in Hand to God is Ashleigh K. Jackson. By day, she is a Research Administrator for UHC-CH. She works as a substitute teacher for McDowell County Schools. By night—at least for the moment—she is stepping into the fragile mind of the recently widowed Margery at the center of Askins’ dark comedy.

While new to HCT and the Firemen’s Kitchen, Ashleigh has appeared previously with other local theatres such as Old Colony Players and Foothills Performing Arts. Outside of theatre, she enjoys gardening, playing the clarinet, and hiking. Of Hand to God, Jackson says she enjoys “the layers of complicated trauma embedded in the dark comedy of the script.”

Set around a Christian puppet ministry in a small Texas town, the play follows recently widowed Margery and her teenage son Jason as they struggle with grief in very different ways. When Jason’s hand puppet Tyrone begins developing an increasingly outrageous personality of his own, the boundaries between puppet and puppeteer—and between acceptable behavior and suppressed desire—begin to disappear.

Performances of Hand to God are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 16–31 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students 18 and over. Because of the content, this production carries a strict 18+ rating and is not recommended for younger patrons. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by calling 828-328-2283.

Hand to God is produced in association with Friends of the Theatre. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 78 community support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, David and Maria Williams, Shurtape Technologies, and Acuña & Acuña Dentistry.

PHOTO: (left to right) Three newcomers, Ashleigh K. Jackson as Margery, Birdy Baugman as Jessica, and Kalib D. Cormican as Timothy in Hand to God. Performances run October 16-31 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Photo courtesy of the subject.