Hickory – Open your imagination and brace for a chill. Hickory Community Theatre’s production of The Woman in Black – Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s classic ghost story – conjures fear through atmosphere, suggestion, and sound—an intimate, minimalist staging where every shadow carries a secret.

Audiences for the opening weekend were enthralled by the stripped down, atmospheric storytelling. The praise included comments like, “The combination of the gloomy ambience and special effects was powerful.” and “Loved it, and the ending was truly frightening.”

Performances continue October 24 through November 1 in the Jeffers Theatre: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday, Oct 26 at 2:30 PM, and a special Thursday performance on October 30 at 7:30 PM. The closing performance on Saturday, November 1 will include captioning for the hearing impared. Recommended for ages 13 and up (intense sequences may not be suitable for sensitive viewers).

Tickets: $18 adults / $12 students & youth (18 and under). Purchase at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 support is provided by The City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuna & Acuna Dentistry, and BelleAge.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Halloween Midnight Showing

Do the Time Warp again! This cult-classic musical film lands at HCT for a Halloween midnight screening on Friday, October 31. Tickets are $18 and include a props bag. Please note: no outside props, food, or drink will be permitted. No passes or coupons apply. Rated R.

Downtown Ghost Tour – Final Chance

Join us for a private ghost tour through historic downtown Hickory—your last chance is Wednesday, October 22. Meet outside The Olde Hickory Station at 7:49 PM for an evening of local legends led by Cory Bragg. The tour concludes at HCT with stories from our own spirited hallways. Free to attend; donations appreciated. Info: 828-327-3855.

Theatre Guild Wine Tasting – “Frenchgiving”

Savor the season at the Guild’s annual wine tasting on Tuesday, November 11 at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers at HCT. This year’s theme is “Frenchgiving,” curated by sommelier Heather Baker, with hearty hors d’oeuvres to match. Tickets are $40 and this event sells out—reserve early at hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283.

Education: Monologue Masterclass Series

Mondays, October 27 – November 17 • 6:00–7:30 PM • Tuition: $65

Monologue preparation is an essential skill—whether you’re polishing an audition piece or shaping a pivotal moment for a role in progress. In this masterclass, students will receive guidance on selecting an appropriate monologue and cutting/editing for story impact; explore memorization strategies aligned to individual learning styles; and benefit from side coaching and supportive peer feedback. Due to the intensive format, enrollment is limited to eight students per session. The final class includes a showcase performance for family and friends. Instructor: HCT Education Director Kelsey Kott. Registration information and sign up links are at hickorytheatre.org/classes or by phone at 828-327-3855.

Photo: Trenton Stiles plays Kipps in The Woman In Black, on stage October 24 through November 1 at the Hickory Community Theatre.