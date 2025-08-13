Taylorsville, NC – Families can now register for all classes at Studio3 in Taylorsville. Celebrating its 10th year of operation, this school year offers more classes and activities than ever before. With 120 students and growing, Studio3 has become well known in the region for the highest quality teaching and excellent musical performances for the public.

Register now for a variety of classes, including violin, piano, viola, mandolin, guitar, bass, flute, cello, orchestra, ensembles, and more. Students also have the opportunity to perform for parents and family, and when ready, for the rest of the school. Older students may participate in Studio3 Concerts and other public performances, large and small. They all really enjoy the lessons and group fun.

And for singers, there are three popular kids’ Choruses. Beginner, Elementary, and the very accomplished Youth Chorus for middle and high schoolers. Private voice lessons are also available. Singers perform in a variety of concerts and small presentations throughout the year. The students have a great time.

Register online now before classes are full. The registration deadline is August 26th. The first day of school is Tuesday, September 2nd. Visit www.studio3nc.com for all the details about fees, schedules, teachers, and more.

The Studio3 Chorale community chorus for singers 18 and over is actively seeking new members. The Chorale presents two major concerts and other smaller presentations each year, receiving rave reviews. Led by Conductor Jordan Dagenhart and Associate Conductor Bernadette Watts, this season promises to be the best ever.

See www.studio3nc.com Chorale page for detailed information and how to register. Interested singers can attend the 2nd Annual Chorale Retreat just to meet people, hear some singing, and learn more with no obligation to join. Saturday, August 23rd, 9 am till noon. Free lunch included. Calvary Fellowship Building in Taylorsville. 417 Airport Rd. RSVP for the retreat to Conductor Jordan Dagenhart at 828-228-7706.

The entire community is very proud of the incredible work of Studio3 Music School. We hope your family will become part of our school.