Hickory – Heart and Harvest Festival is so excited to invite you and your family to the Festival, a free community celebration focused on hope, second chances, and coming together. The festival is on August 15 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory.

Spend the afternoon enjoying:

Live Music with three incredible bands

Community Cookout with plates sold to benefit The Hope Center

Kids Area with fun activities for children of all ages

Graduate Testimony sharing a powerful story of transformation

Silent Auction to support The Hope Center

50/50 Raffle for a chance to win while helping others

Moment of Unity and Prayer celebrating hope and community

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Plates, the silent auction, and the raffle all help men rebuilding their lives through The Hope Center.

Come enjoy the music, food, kids activities, and community connection and leave inspired by what we can do together.