Taylorsville, NC – Do you love to sing? The Studio3 Chorale is looking for you! This Taylorsville-based 55-member community choir will be starting the new 2026/27 season in September. Conductor Jordan Dagenhart and Associate Conductor Bernadette Watts have announced a new Fall Concert in October and a new special event in February. Then, of course, is the Christmas Concert that so many people love.

This vibrant and lively group always has a good time and is committed to making beautiful music and presenting it with excellence.

Chorale rehearsals are in the Studio3 Auditorium on Monday evenings from 7 pm until 8:30 pm. If you are considering learning more about becoming a Chorale member, visit www.studio3nc.com and find the Chorale page.

You do not need prior choir singing experience, and you do not need to know how to read music!

The annual singer retreat would be a good place to start. Singers get the new season’s music, sing, and enjoy food and friends. This year’s retreat is Monday Evening, August 24th at 6 pm. All of the Chorale singers would love to meet you!

To ask more about joining, contact Jordan Dagenhart: 828-228-7706.