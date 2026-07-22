Hickory – Heart and Harvest Festival is so excited to invite you and your family to the Festival, a free community celebration focused on hope, second chances, and coming together. The festival is on August 15 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory.
Spend the afternoon enjoying:
Live Music with three incredible bands
Community Cookout with plates sold to benefit The Hope Center
Kids Area with fun activities for children of all ages
Graduate Testimony sharing a powerful story of transformation
Silent Auction to support The Hope Center
50/50 Raffle for a chance to win while helping others
Moment of Unity and Prayer celebrating hope and community
Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Plates, the silent auction, and the raffle all help men rebuilding their lives through The Hope Center.
Come enjoy the music, food, kids activities, and community connection and leave inspired by what we can do together.