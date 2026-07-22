Hudson, NC – Auditions for the Hudson Fall Dinner Theatre Production of the classic musical, “Camelot,” will be held in the auditorium of the HUB Station Performing Arts Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson on Sunday, August 9th at 5:00 PM and Monday, August 10th at 7:00 PM. This Lerner and Loewe musical is set in the court of King Arthur in the legendary Kingdom of Camelot in the 6th Century, in the times of Merlin the Magician, Excalibur and the Knights of the Round Table. The show is about unrequited love, exceeded by only honorable restraint. Roles are available for 10 men and 5 women with an ensemble of an additional 10 singers, dancers, court attendants, ladies in waiting, knights, etc.

Performance dates are Thursday through Sunday, October 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th (matinee) and Thursday through Saturday, October 22nd, 23rd, 24th.

If you are interested in a leading role, please prepare one of the following selections from the show: for men: “Camelot” or “If Ever I Would Leave You.” For women, please prepare either “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood” or “I Loved You Once in Silence.” An accompanist will be provided. Everyone, please be prepared to sing scales to check your range, your vocal quality and your ability to hear pitch.

Please wear comfortable, loose clothing with closed toe shoes to go through some movements with the choreographer.

Reading will be cold reading from the script. If you wish to present a prepared one minute monologue, you may do so as well. All roles are open with no precasting and non traditional casting will be fully considered.

If you are interested in working backstage, building sets, costuming, props, being a tech person or a musician, please come as well.

No scripts or scores will be available ahead of time. For any questions, please contact Director Keith Smith at (828) 728-8272.