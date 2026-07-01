Hickory – Henry Fork River Park will be closed Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, to allow for construction work at the park entrance. During this time, the City of Hickory’s Street Division will replace the culvert pipe beneath the main entrance road to improve drainage and support long-term access to the park. The park will reopen once the project is complete.
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