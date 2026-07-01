Just last week, I spoke of how the Charlotte Hornets got better with their selections in the NBA Draft. It is my belief that the Hornets got even better this week after trading away Lamelo Ball.

Charlotte picked up a potential all-star in former sixth man of the year winner, Naz Reed and a slew of future first round draft picks.

Yes, Ball put up some numbers. At least when he played he did. The former Hornets point guard has a long history of ankle problems. Ball has actually missed over half of his team’s games a majority of his seasons as a Hornet. It is hard to have your supposed franchise miss that many games.

Ball did play over 70 games this past season but the team limited his minutes to less than 30 a game. Again, it is difficult to win consistently when one of your best players barely plays half a game.

I have spoken in these pages in the past about Charlotte moving on from Ball. Though he is one of more popular players in franchise history, I think fans will notice how the team will turn the ball over less and take better shots. They will also see improved team defense.

The Hornets are turning the team over to Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. The move also freed up money to add additional talent to the roster. Charlotte can use Knueppel on the ball more, as the rising sophomore continues to develop at the NBA level. Coby White will move to point guard.

White will prove to be more reliable which will lead to consistent play.

I may be in the minority but I feel the Hornets will be better next season.

Addition by subtraction.