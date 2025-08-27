Here We Go

Much has been written about the arrival of Bill Belichick to Chapel Hill. Answers to the myriad of questions surrounding the NFL legend will begin to be answered this Monday when North Carolina opens it’s season against TCU.

Every season is going to bring about its own questions, but it’s also easy to say that it has been a long time since a Tar Heel football team has come in with this much intrigue. I don’t think people expect UNC to contend for a national title or find a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Yet, because of one man, the Tar Heels have entered the national conversation enough to where ESPN chose the Tar Heels to be their Labor Day Game.

That man is Belichick. He was in charge of the best modern-day NFL dynasty with the New England Patriots. UNC is looking to cash in on the fact that a coach of his stature could wake up a consistently average football program.

ESPN is hoping to turn him into their own Deion Sanders, where fans can’t help but to watch no matter how good the team is. Fans are hoping that the huge bet that UNC made on football with his salary and the massive roster overhaul is the start of Carolina taking the next step to perhaps finally achieving football relevance.

I have to say that is a lot to ask. Like Sanders’ first year at Colorado, there are going to be more new players than old. In these days of the Transfer Portal, it’s easier for a coach to come in and restock a team with “his” players instead of having to make do with ones who were recruited by another staff. All of the changes point to a team that’s likely going to get off to a slow start. There will be growing pains. And remember, Belichick has never coached at the college level and has not worked with 18-21 year olds who are still learning the game. And of course, he does not have Tom Brady running his offense.

I do think it is safe to say that the 2025 team will be better coached and less likely to make some of the mistakes of the previous few seasons. Fans will be hoping that all the new faces on the field and the sidelines will mesh into a team that justifies the UNC investment?

It could work out. The schedule right now looks to be one of the easiest the Tar Heels have had in a while.Their ACC schedule only has one team expected to be fighting for a conference championship, and that game will be in Chapel Hill.

A setback Monday night would put a big hit into the intrigue. A win will begin a new wave of momentum.