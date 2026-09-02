Hickory – Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts (HBPA) has officially opened enrollment for its highly anticipated 2026-2027 season. The non-profit organization is launching a full roster of dance and theatre classes alongside a dynamic lineup of free community performances and outreach events scheduled throughout September.

HBPA’s new season features comprehensive training for students aged 3 to 18, with class offerings including Classical Ballet, Pointe, Musical Theatre, Tap, Jazz, Acro, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Contemporary and Progressing Ballet Technique. Recognizing that dance is a lifelong pursuit, HBPA has also expanded its adult programming this season to include dedicated classes in Ballet, Tap, and Ballroom.

In addition to studio instruction, HBPA is bringing a series of vibrant, accessible performances to the local community this fall. The public is invited to experience the following upcoming events:

Imagine a Dragon Storytime Preview (September 12 at 2:00 PM): Families can enjoy a special, interactive preview event hosted at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Imagine a Dragon Main Performances (September 26 at 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM): HBPA will present two free public showtimes on the CommScope Stage in downtown Hickory.

Downtown Hickory Art Crawl: Festival attendees can catch live outdoor excerpts from HBPA’s production, Sing and Swing: A Gershwin Tribute.

As part of its mission as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to make the arts accessible to all, HBPA will also take “Sing and Swing: A Gershwin Tribute” on tour as an outreach production, performing directly for residents at local senior living facilities.

Parents, adult students, and arts enthusiasts can find detailed class schedules, registration forms, and performance information by visiting the official website at www.hickoryballetpa.com.