Boone, NC – Downtown Boone will welcome another evening of art, music, and community on Friday, September 4th, as First Friday Art Crawl returns. Coordinated by the Watauga Arts Council (WAC) in partnership with the Downtown Boone Development Association, First Friday highlights a variety of creative experiences happening throughout downtown. Residents and visitors are invited to explore local art, connect with artists, experience live music, visit new exhibitions, and enjoy special events across multiple locations.

September’s First Friday also kicks off an exciting month for the arts in Downtown Boone. Just over a week later, the Watauga Arts Council will host Buskers Fest 2026 on Saturday, September 12th, bringing artists, musicians, performers, demonstrations, interactive arts experiences, and more throughout downtown. The event lineup and more information are available at https://www.watauga-arts.org/buskersfest.

For more information about First Fridays, visit watauga-arts.org/first-friday-art-crawls or follow the Watauga Arts Council on their socials. Additionally, if you’re looking for these Art Crawl details to be delivered straight to your inbox each month, we encourage you to sign up for the Watauga Arts Council newsletter by visiting the WAC website: www.watauga-arts.org/subscribe.