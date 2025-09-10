Hickory – The NAACP Hickory Branch will host a candidates’ forum for Hickory City Council Ward 5 primary candidates on Monday, September 15th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, located at 52 16th Avenue NW, Hickory, NC.

The forum will provide Hickory voters with an opportunity to meet the candidates running in the upcoming primary election scheduled for October 7th, 2025. The event will feature a moderated discussion panel where candidates will present their platforms and engage with community members about issues affecting the local area.

The forum will allow attendees to ask questions and engage in meaningful dialogue with the candidates about their vision for Ward 5 and the City of Hickory. Topics of discussion are expected to include local governance, community development, public safety, and other issues of concern to residents.

Primary candidates who will participate in the panel include Arnita Dula, Kevin Gaylord, Joshua Ledford, Taylor Newton, and David Zagaroli. The event is free and open to all interested community members. No registration is required.

“This forum represents an important opportunity for civic engagement,” said a spokesperson for the NAACP Hickory Branch Political Action Committee. “We encourage all Hickory residents to attend and participate in this democratic process by learning about the candidates and the issues that matter most to our community. All community members, not just those in Ward 5, could be impacted by the outcome of this local election. We want a City Council that works together for the benefit of the entire community.”

All registered voters in Hickory will be able to vote for the Ward 5 seat in the general election on November 4th, 2025. However, only Ward 5 residents can vote in the primary election on October 7th. The two candidates with the highest number of votes in the primary will move forward to the general election. Early voting for the primary begins September 18 and early voting for the general election begins October 16. For more information about registering to vote, when to vote, and where to vote, residents can see the Catawba County Board of Elections web page.

The NAACP Hickory Branch is committed to ensuring the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination through civic engagement and community advocacy. For more information about the NAACP Hickory Branch and their community initiatives, visit https://hickorynaacp.org or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Hickory.NC.NAACP.