Hickory – Oktoberfest is excited to announce Ashes & Arrows will take the headline the Main Stage beginning at 9:15 on Friday night, October 10, 2025. In 2024, Ashes & Arrows made a national impact as semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, delivering three emotionally charged, harmony-driven performances that resonated with millions of viewers and judges alike. Their magnetic stage presence and powerful storytelling earned them national recognition, a devoted new fan base, and proved their sound could connect on the biggest of stages.

Saturday, October 11 brings Abby Bryant to the Main Stage at 9; 15. Abby Bryant cemented her presence as an up-and-coming powerhouse with Not Your Little Girl, a confident and rebellious debut LP showcasing Bryant’s vocal abilities and claiming the band’s hard-fought place in the world of vintage-inspired Southern soul rock.

The Commscope Stage will feature the The Steubenville Tootlers beginning at 5:00 pm on Friday October 10. The Steubenville Tootlers is an Oktoberfest style German band with all music played in the traditional Oom-pah style. The Steubenville Tootlers will also play on both Saturday and Sunday on the Commscope stage.

Look for exciting things news about the Kidsfest area coming soon.

And what would Oktoberfest be without food! There will be 33 food vendors at various locations at the festival, with items ranging from Bratwurst, Kielbasa, German Potato Salad, Greek food, American standards of hot dogs and hamburgers, egg rolls, and gyros, even a vegan option. Needing a snack? There will be ice cream, kettle corn, donuts and so much more.

Join us downtown on October 10, 11 and 12, 2025 and enjoy all the fun things happening, including arts and crafts, artist demonstrations and so much more!

Find more information and see the complete music line up at https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/.