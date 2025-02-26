Hickory – To celebrate Autism Awareness Month, the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is hosting the annual Autism Awareness Fun Walk at Bruce Meisner Park on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participation in this event is free, but donations are accepted at https://tinyurl.com/msnnhtm3. All proceeds will benefit We Rock the Spectrum of Hickory.

All who choose to donate will be entered into a raffle to win a prize. T-shirts are also for sale online prior to the event.

Sponsors for this event include Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Hickory and Hickory Learning Group.

Bruce Meisner Park is located at 35 Cloninger Mill Road in Hickory.

For more information, contact Crystal Bruce at [email protected].