Valdese, NC – Rock School Arts Foundation present the works of Lyudmila Tomova Clark, Derrick Chalfant and Lisa A. Dubs. The exhibition opens on February 28 and runs through March 28, 2025 in the foundation’s galleries located inside the Old Rock School in Valdese, NC.

Lyudmila’s work will be exhibited in Gallery I, Derrick’s work will be exhibited in the new Hallway Gallery and Lisa’s work will be exhibited in Gallery II.

Artists’ Reception will be on Sunday, March 2, from 2-4 pm.

You may view works at RSAF website: www.rockschoolartgalleries.com

Lyudmila Tomova Clark was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, she earned a BFA from FIT in NYC and the Academy of Fine Arts in Sofia before immigrating to the U.S. in 1990.

Lyudmila works in oil and watercolor, specializing in en plein air landscapes, figures, and portraits. She is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist celebrated for her impressionist style.

Lyudmila participates in 12 prestigious plein air events annually across the U.S. and was recently featured in an 8-page article in PleinAir Magazine (June/July issue), as well as International Artist, Art of Watercolour, Pratique des Arts Magazine, and Splash books. Her work has won awards at the PleinAir Salon, ArtFields, NOAPS, OPA, and the American Impressionist Society. She holds signature memberships in numerous watercolor societies. With 40 awards in 2023/2024, including 16 first-place wins, her loose, painterly approach captures energy, light, and mood, blending abstract and traditional techniques.

Derrick Chalfant was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1979. At the age of age 7 his family moved to Burke County, North Carolina. He currently lives in Newton, NC with wife Sarah and their three children.

Derrick had an epiphany at age 32, while watching a YouTube time-lapse video of a Canadian artist painting spontaneously on canvas. He found that artist’s method of working and rendering of image was similar to his own. Derrick’s style being that of creating expressive visuals by combining indigenous material with human form, facial expression and an abundance of vibrant colors. His work is heavily influenced and inspired by music, attempting to visually represent sound through color. His main influences being Jean Michele Basquiat, Pablo Picasso and Bob Ross.

Derrick looks forward to one day having a space where he can be more expressive with his process, as well as using more variety of mediums, without the concern of the paint landing on surrounding surfaces.

Lisa Andrew Dubs is a native of the Catawba Valley area. She graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College in 1982 and Wake Forest Law School in 1987. Since then, she has practiced criminal law in jurisdictions across the State, specializing in Capital murder defense and serious felony defense. In 2016 Ms. Dubs received the J. Kirk Osborn Award for outstanding work on behalf of indigent clients facing the death penalty. She has lectured on topics related to criminal law across the country and internationally.

Ms. Dubs has had a lifelong interest in art. During the Covid crisis she started exploring her personal expression through art. She eventually mentored under Dr. Robert Winter, retired professor of art at Lenoir Rhyne College. Since 2020 she has continued her growth as an artist—mostly through the medium of oil on canvas. She enjoys the challenge and learning that comes about with each painting. She sees every new painting as another chance to learn through personal expression.