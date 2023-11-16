Celebrate the holiday season and create handmade gifts with Hickory Public Library! Hickory Public Library will host a variety of opportunities for holiday crafting through its Handmade Holidays series through December.

Below are a few upcoming programs.

Handmade Holidays: Needle Felted Mushroom Garden

Wed. | November 29 | 6 p.m.

Teen & Adult

Create a miniature magical world by learning how to needle felt mushrooms and decorating your garden! Registration is required and opens three weeks before the event.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Handmade Holidays: PopSocket Beading with Catawba Cultural Center

Thurs. | November 30 | 5:30 p.m.

Teen & Adult

Explore the craft of beading with Catawba Cultural Center. A member of the Catawba Indian Nation will share briefly about their history and culture before teaching some basic beading that will be turned into a phone grip. Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.

Ridgeview Branch Library

Handmade Holidays: Stacked Wreaths

Thurs. | November 30 | 6 p.m.

Adult

Get ready for the holidays with our wreath making workshop! Use small grapevine wreaths, greenery, ribbon, and more to create a festive stacked wreath to hang on your door. We will also be demonstrating a variety of techniques for creating ribbon bows to add to your wreaths.

Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event.

The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Handmade Holidays: Intro to Weaving

Sat. | December 2 | 3 p.m.

Family

Practice the basics of weaving by creating a tiny sweater for a cardboard creature! You’ll learn how to make a simple, recycled cardboard loom and how to create a project from start to finish.

Ridgeview Branch Library

No Bake Salt Dough Ornaments

Tues. | December 5 | 4-4:45 p.m.

Family

Using 3 simple ingredients, create your own seasonal ornament or keepsake in time for holidays in this all-ages friendly event.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Handmade Holidays: Gifts in a Nutshell!

Sat. | December 9 | 10 a.m.

Teen & Adult

Your friends and family will go absolutely nutty for these recipes! Learn how to make butter, roasted, and candied nuts for holiday gifts. Registration required and will open three weeks before the event.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Registration is required where indicated. To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://hickory.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.