Hickory – Without Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet, but without Henry Condell and John Heminges, Shakespeare’s plays could have been lost forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know. The Book of Will premieres in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre on February 28 and runs through March 15.

There are four new faces among the talented cast of this production. They are Summer Hope Eckert as Ensemble; James McBride as William Jaggard; Bianca Moten as Alice Heminges and Susannah Shakespeare; David Nields as Ben Johnson; and, Elise Yaussy as Emilia, Ed and Ensemble.

Performances of The Book of Will run from February 28 through March 15; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30 PM at Thursday, March 13 at 7:30pm. This play is rated PG.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students and can be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

This production of The Book of Will is produced in association with Alice and John McDonough, along with David and Maria Williams. Hickory Community Theatre’s 76th season is supported by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz, with sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Photo Cutline: (L-R) James McBride, Summer Hope Eckert, Elise Yaussy, David Nields, Bianca Moten are new faces appearing in The Book of Will at the Hickory Community Theatre. Perforamances run February 28 through March 15 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Photo by Eric Seale.