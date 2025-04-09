Hickory – Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?

The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park in Hickory.

This free summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths as well as entertainment, free hot dogs, games, activities, and giveaways.

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 7th Ave SW in Hickory.

For more information, please contact John Smith at 828-328-4890 or [email protected].