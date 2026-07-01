Hickory – The City of Hickory continues to offer mulch and leaf compost for purchase, and residents are encouraged to stock up while supplies last.

Effective immediately, the City’s Yard Waste Facility will operate on Fridays only. Weather permitting, the facility at 310 Cloninger Mill Road NE will be open on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for mulch and leaf compost sales.

Single‑ground mulch and leaf compost are produced from yard waste collected by City crews throughout the year. Both products are available for $25 per 3‑yard scoop, which typically fills a full‑size pickup truck.

Mulch helps plants retain moisture, reduce evaporation, and stay resilient during dry conditions, making it a valuable resource for gardeners and homeowners as the region continues to experience drought.

Supplies are limited and sold on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

For more information, contact Hickory Public Services at 828‑323‑7500.