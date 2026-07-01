Boone, NC – Downtown Boone will come alive on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, as First Friday Art Crawl expands into two days of art, music, shopping, and community. Coordinated by the Watauga Arts Council (WAC) in partnership with the Downtown Boone Development Association, the July Art Crawl offers even more opportunities to experience Boone’s vibrant arts scene. Residents and visitors can explore local art, connect with artists, enjoy live music, and attend special events at businesses and venues throughout downtown.

Plus, while you’re downtown for the July 4th Parade, be sure to stop by FARM Cafe on Saturday, July 4th from 10am – 3pm for a special pop-up art market featuring local artists and makers. Browse original pottery, jewelry, prints, paintings, fiber arts, and more while supporting the High Country’s creative community.

For more information about First Fridays, visit watauga-arts.org/first-friday-art-crawls or follow the Watauga Arts Council on their socials.