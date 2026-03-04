Hickory – The City of Hickory is excited to announce the 2026 Unifour Senior Games, taking place March 31 through May 22. This annual event celebrates active living and creativity for adults ages 50 and older across Catawba, Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell counties.

Registration Details

Participants can register online at www.ncseniorgames.org/unifour. The $15 registration fee includes a commemorative t-shirt and lunch at the Opening Ceremonies.

Opening Ceremonies

Join us at Highland Recreation Center on Tuesday, April 14, for the Opening Ceremonies at 10 a.m. Festivities kick off with the annual Fun Walk and Parade of Flags at 9:30 a.m.

Important Dates

Registration Deadline: Monday, March 17

Athletic Events: Tuesday, April 7 – Friday, May 22

SilverArts Exhibit: April 2-10 at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Follies Showcase: Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Ridgeview Recreation Center

Closing Ceremonies

Dress in your best semi-formal attire for a senior prom-themed Closing Ceremonies on Tuesday, May 12, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center.

This year, the Unifour Senior Games is proud to welcome Carla Kincaid as a 2026 North Carolina Senior Games trained ambassador. Originally from Morganton, NC, Kincaid has represented Unifour on the local, state, and national level for over 10 years.

For more than 30 years, the Unifour Senior Games have brought together older adults to compete in athletic and arts events, fostering health, wellness, and community. The Unifour Senior Games is one of 54 programs sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games (NCSG), the statewide Senior Olympics initiative serving all 100 counties.

For more information, contact Local Coordinator Charla Davis at 828-322-7046 ext. 7022 or cdavis@hickorync.gov.