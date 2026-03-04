Hickory – The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the second annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K on Saturday, March 28, at 9 a.m. at Hickory City Park.

The Easter Egg Scramble 5K is an opportunity to run along the Riverwalk on Lake Hickory and get some exercise before enjoying chocolate and candy treats at the 39th Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Registration is open at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/HickoryKSeries. The cost to participate is $30 per person, with a price increase to $35 after March 15. A custom t-shirt is included with all purchases prior to March 15.

After the race, an awards ceremony will recognize the top three men and women in all age categories. Winners will receive a custom medal.

Runners can pick up their bibs and event t-shirts on Thursday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Friday, March 27, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center. Participants can also pick up their materials from 8-8:45 a.m. on the day of the race.

The Easter Egg Scramble is the first race in a series of 5K races hosted by the City of Hickory. Runners can sign up for any or all races for a chance to win overall prizes. Learn more about the series at https://tinyurl.com/263cxm9v.

Hickory City Park is located at 1581 12th St Dr NW in Hickory.

Please contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or via email at lriddile@hickorync.gov for more information.