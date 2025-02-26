Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host its annual Steak Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, April 11th, 2025, at 7pm at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex Ballroom (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite). Proceeds raised will support the preservation of the Historic Lucas Mansion and will help to support repairs and renovation to the Mansion’s second floor galleries. Tickets to the event may be purchased for $50. Businesses are welcome to become sponsors of the event at the levels of $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000. Both Sponsorships and tickets may be purchased online by visiting www.hiddenitearts.org.

Guests at this historic preservation fundraiser will enjoy an evening consisting of a silent auction, a delectable meal, and the beautiful sounds of Honeycutt Canvas! The steak dinner will include a ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert. It is sure to be a night full of joy and fellowship.

The Lucas Mansion was the first structure in Alexander county to be listed on the National Registry of Historic Places as well as the first Local Historic Landmark to be named in Alexander county! It also serves as the Alexander County Visitor Center and has provided arts and heritage programming for our county and the region for over 40 years.

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center wishes to thank the community for its support in maintaining and repairing this county treasure for generations to come!

TO PURCHASE TICKETS or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org or email [email protected].

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts and with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, South Arts, Carpenter Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.