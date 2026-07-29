Hickory – Lights, Camera Bingo! Join us on Saturday, August 8 from 6 to 8 pm on Union Square in Downtown Hickory for an evening of Music Bingo featuring your favorite songs from Hollywood’s most beloved movies! From timeless classics to modern favorites, it’s a fun and interactive night for music lovers of all ages.

Bingo cards are $5 a card or 5 cards for $20. The theme will be Hollywood Music Hits. There will be prizes for the winners.

This event is brought to you by Hickory Downtown Development Association and City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism.

Grab dinner and drinks from your favorite downtown restaurants before or during the event! Bring your friends, test your music knowledge, sing along, and enjoy a fun summer evening in Downtown Hickory!

Stay for Saturday Screenings which will be showing Disney Pixar’s Inside Out at 8:30 pm. Weather permitting the movie screening will be held on Union Square as well. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

We can’t wait to see you on the Square!

Please visit our website at https://www.downtownhickory.com to view our event calendar for more events in Downtown Hickory.