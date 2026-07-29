Boone, NC – Earth & Fire: A Pottery Showcase is WAC’s upcoming exhibit that will be shown at the Art Council’s Main Gallery from August 4th to September 29th. This showcase features 24 unique clay pieces from 14 local and regional artists. All pieces were selected from a juried panel of artists and art leaders from the region.

This exhibit asked applicants to showcase the wide array of possibilities when working with clay. The result is a curated exhibit showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of the artists working across functional, sculptural, and experimental styles. Audiences will have the opportunity to view both thrown and hand-built pieces using various techniques, glazes, and more! Pieces will be available for sale during the entire exhibit run time.

Additionally, WAC will host an artist reception on Wednesday, August 19th, from 6-8 PM at WAC’s office (377 Shadowline Dr, Boone, NC 28607). The reception is free and open to the public. Absolutely all are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided, along with the opportunity to meet the artists, view the exhibit, and purchase artwork.

Artists featured in this exhibit include: Addie Low, Aniseh Bro, Carol Thompson, Caroline Craigie, Darlene Berry, Donald Ray, Ian Wilson, Laura Aultman, Megan Good, Molly Chamness, Nik Hermanovski, Paul Hegner, Stephanie Ballance, and Timothy Brown

For more information about WAC’s gallery operations and opportunities, please visit the “Gallery” page on the Watauga Arts Council’s website (https://www.watauga-arts.org/gallery).