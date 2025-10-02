Hickory – Bear Nation will come alive as Lenoir-Rhyne University welcomes alumni, students, families and fans back to campus for Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 16–18. The weekend will feature milestone reunions, spirited traditions and plenty of LR pride — highlighted by the historic presidential inauguration of Summer McGee, Ph.D., and capped by Saturday’s football matchup as the Bears take on UVA Wise at Moretz Stadium.Joe Bear waves to the crowd in the homecoming parade

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Bears will face the UVA Wise Cavaliers, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3–12, and free for children 2 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at lrbears.com or at the gate on game day.

The classes of 1975, 1985, 2000 and 2015 will celebrate milestone reunions during Homecoming 2025, with special gatherings planned throughout the weekend. While many activities are free and open to the public, most require registration at lr.edu/homecoming.

Thursday, Oct. 16 – 13th Presidential Inauguration of Summer McGee, Ph.D.

3:30 p.m. | P.E. Monroe Auditorium

Lenoir-Rhyne will inaugurate Summer McGee, Ph.D., as the 13th president in its 135-year history. Rooted in tradition yet looking toward the future, this historic ceremony will bring together delegates from across higher education, as well as LR students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, to witness the beginning of a new chapter in the university’s story.

Campus Celebration

5 p.m. | Shuford Arena

Immediately following the ceremony, the entire LR community is invited to continue the festivities at a campus-wide celebration. With live entertainment, fellowship and a variety of local food trucks, the evening will capture the spirit of Bear Nation as it comes together to honor the university’s past, celebrate its present and look ahead with President McGee to a bright future.

Friday, Oct. 17 – 37th Annual Hanley H. Painter Bear Memorial Golf Tournament

Lake Hickory Country Club, Catawba Springs Course | Tee times 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Start the weekend on the links with LR’s annual golf tournament, a longstanding tradition that blends camaraderie and competition. Golfers may bring their own foursomes or be paired with a group. Proceeds benefit LR Athletics. Registration required.

Class of 1975 50th Reunion

6 p.m. | President’s Home, Dassow University Commons

Celebrate 50 years with classmates in the elegant setting of the President’s Home. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with beer and wine, and a commemorative class gift. Registration required. Cost: $40 per person.

Class of 2015 10th Reunion 6 p.m. | President’s Suite, Moretz Stadium

The Class of 2015 marks its 10-year reunion in the President’s Suite at Moretz Stadium. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar of beer and wine, and a specialty reunion gift. Registration required. Cost: $25 per person.

Homecoming Kickoff Party 7–10 p.m. | City Walk Brewery and Distillery

Located along the Hickory City Walk, this lively venue provides the perfect start to Homecoming Weekend. Bears of all generations are invited to enjoy free appetizers, a cash bar and the company of alumni, students and friends. Registration requested.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Class of 1975 50th Reunion Breakfast

8:30–10 a.m. | Alex and Lee George Hall

Classmates and guests are invited to a light breakfast in Alex and Lee George Hall, home to the natural sciences. Enjoy coffee, tea and conversation while reconnecting with fellow Bears. Registration requested.

Homecoming Parade 10:30 a.m. | Stasavich Place

Kick off Saturday with the annual Homecoming Parade. Floats from student organizations, alumni groups and community partners will fill the street with color and energy. Arrive early for the best view and festive atmosphere.

50th FCA Reunion 11 a.m.–noon | Grace Chapel

Current students and alumni of Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrate 50 years at LR. Grace Chapel, the university’s neo-Gothic centerpiece, provides a striking backdrop for this milestone gathering. Additional details will be shared directly with FCA alumni.

Alumni Homecoming Tailgate 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. | Shaw Plaza, in front of the Cromer Center

Enjoy a tailgate-style lunch from Windy City Grill, family-friendly games, music and plenty of Bear spirit. Sponsored by the Office of Alumni Engagement, this event is open to all alumni and guests. Registration requested.

LR Men’s and Women’s Basketball Open Practice

1–2 p.m. | Shuford Arena

Watch the men’s and women’s basketball teams practice and meet coaches and players from each squad.

Homecoming Football Game vs. UVA Wise

3 p.m. | Moretz Stadium

Class of 1985 40th Reunion 6 p.m. | Alex and Lee George Hall

Reconnect with classmates over heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and a commemorative class gift. Registration required. Cost: $30 per person.

Class of 2000 25th Reunion 6 p.m. | Alumni House, Dassow University Commons

Celebrate 25 years at the Alumni House, formerly the President’s Home. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a specialty reunion gift. Registration required. Cost: $25 per person.