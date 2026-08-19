New To Theaters And Disc

NEW TO THEATERS:

Coyote Vs. Acme (***) The long-delayed cartoon/live action hybrid-shelved three years ago by its original studio, Warner Brothers-has finally been picked up for release by another distributor and can finally be seen as it should. The film itself can’t possibly live up to the hype that preceded the controversy that arose when it was unceremoniously put into movie limbo. Still, it’s a pleasing enough homage to the Warner Brothers cartoon shorts of the 1940s and 1950s that is likely to put a smile on the many fans of those animated treasures. The plot, as indicated by the title, involves the coyote finally taking legal action against the company whose products have failed to aid him in his efforts to catch the road runner. Will Forte and John Cena star as opposing attorneys in the case and there’s no shortage of clever inside jokes that call back to the aforementioned animated shorts of yore. If a complaint is to be lodged against the film it’s that it overstays its welcome a bit and leans toward over length as it clocks in at just fifteen minutes shy of two hours. The human characters are also a bit thinly drawn-no pun intended, but the film still manages to keep the belly laughs consistent for most of its run time. Overall, a pleasing diversion.

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow Video:

Wolfgang Petersen’s adaptation of The Iliad and a prequel of sorts to the current box office champ The Odyssey, Troy (2004), makes the 4K leap in a terrific new set that includes two cuts of the film and a terrific selection of bonus materials.

Also being issued by the label on 4K is the South Korean western, The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008), which includes two cuts of the film.

Kino:

Peter Benchley’s (Jaws) tale of a journalist and his son defending themselves against primitive natives, The Island (1980), makes its way to the 4K format from the label this week. A new commentary is included along with the bonus materials.

Other new 4K UHD upgrades from the label include Joseph’s Sargent’s biopic, MacArthur (1977), starring Gregory Peck as the legendary general, the Robert Zemeckis directed drama, Flight (2012), starring Denzel Washington, and the Sylvester Stallone starring homage to 70s disaster films, Daylight (1996). All three include new commentaries, and the latter two releases also include previously issued bonus materials.

Also being issued on Blu Ray is the sequel, Django Shoots First (1966), which comes with a new commentary.

Paramount:

Robert Altman’s big screen adaptation of the beloved comic strip character, Popeye (1980), gets a 4K facelift this week from the label with previously issued bonus materials intact.

Shout Factory:

The label is upgrading in 4K format the well-made thriller, Nightcrawler (2014), starring Jake Gyllenhaal. A few new bonus materials are included.

Warner Archive:

The label is issuing on Blu Ray for the first time Barry Levinson’s satire, Wag the Dog (1997), the John Ford directed western, Sergeant Rutledge (1960), the drama, All Through the Night (1942), Torrid Zone (1940) and the western, Montana (1950). Bonus Materials vary on the individual releases.

Sony:

New releases from the label this week include a 4K upgrade of The Swan Princess (1994) and a first ever Blu Ray release of the comedy-drama, I’ll Do Anything (1994).

Radiance:

New Blu Ray releases from the label this week include Ten Women in Black (1961) and The Magnificent Cuckold (1964). Both include various bonus materials.

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