Newton, NC – Carolina Caring welcomes those in our community who are struggling with grief or loss to register for upcoming workshops, Head & Heart: How Do I Grieve?, and Self-Care: While Grieving.

Head & Heart: How Do I Grieve?, inspired by the research and teachings of Dr. Kenneth Doka, will help you identify the ways you tend to grieve and how to cope with that grief. This free workshop meets on Tuesday, March 11th from 3:00-4:00pm at Carolina Caring (Building 1), 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC. Please register online by Tuesday, March 6th at carolinacaring.org/support.

Self-Care: While Grieving combines crafting and learning into one relaxing workshop. Listen to 23 practical tips on self-care as you enjoy making your favorite glass bead jewelry. This free workshop meets on Thursday, March 20th, 12:00-1:30pm at the Carolina Caring site on 301 E. Centerview ST, China Grove, NC. Please register online by Thursday, March 13th at carolinacaring.org/support.