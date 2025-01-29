Hickory – The visitor-favorite featured exhibition, Imagine Design Play is now open at Catawba Science Center through May 4th. Returning to Carpenter Hall, Imagine Design Play is the perfect indoor play activity for kids and families to enjoy. This exhibition features different stations with materials used to build, create, or invent and foster critical thinking through open-ended play.

These stations include our usual Design Playground with the big blue blocks, Pool Noodles provided by HSM, Ducktape Imagination Station provided by Shurtape, and K’nex Creations plus new free play materials for all ages. Each station allows visitors to use their imagination and create whatever they desire using hands-on materials.

Imagine Design Play is the perfect place to exercise creativity and imagination in a hands-on, open-ended environment. The cost to visit Imagine Design Play is included in admission, $14 for Adults and $12 for Youth, and free to CSC Members. Members also gain exclusive access to this exhibit a day early on January 24th, the first 100 of which will receive a giveaway item. Join today at www.CatawbaScience.org/Membership

The Catawba Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more information visit www.CatawbaScience.org.

The Catawba Science Center is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601 t: (828) 322-8169.