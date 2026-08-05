Newton, NC – The Catawba Council on Aging will host a Senior Social & Dance at the Newton Recreation Center, on August 25 to celebrate Senior Citizens Day. This is a free event, and there will be refreshments, door prizes, and music by Ulysses Long. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 by August 18th to register. This project is supported by a grant from Arts Culture Catawba and support from our sponsors, Newton Parks & Recreation, The Greens at Viewmont and Hickory, Valley Nursing and Rehab, and Senior TLC.