Catawba County, NC – Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to proclaim that all enslaved people were free. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is the country’s second Independence Day, officially becoming a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

From May 16th – June 19th, Catawba County agencies and organizations will commemorate Juneteenth with celebrations, performances, parades, guest speakers, revival, resource fairs, informative programing, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for empowerment and excellence, a time for community and togetherness.

Join the celebration by participating in Juneteenth events being held across Catawba County, including:

May 16: Let’s Talk About It: Juneteenth with NAACP Hickory from 6 – 8 pm at Ridgeview Branch Library

May 21: 2nd Annual Juneteenth Book Discussion at 6-8 pm at Newton Main Library

May 23: Let’s Talk About It: Juneteenth with NAACP Catawba County from 6-8 pm at Newton Main Library

May 25: Let’s Talk About It: Juneteenth with NAACP Catawba County from 6-8 pm at Conover Public Library

May 29: Let’s Talk About It: Juneteenth with NAACP Hickory from 6 – 8 pm at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

May 30: L.A.T.E. Night Thursday Juneteenth: An Opening Night** from 6-8 pm at Hickory Museum of Art

June 1: Town of Catawba: Celebrating Catawba’s Rosenwald Legacy from 2-6 pm at David Hunsucker Park

June 7: Conover Juneteenth- Live Music by N-Spire and GMRV from 5- 10 pm at Conover City Park

June 8: Hickory Juneteenth Festival- Live music by Baby Black Band from 5:30-9 pm at Samuel Williams Davis Ball Field

June 12: Juneteenth March Sign Making Program from 6-8 pm at Main Library in Newton

June 13: Music On Main Juneteenth- Live music by Carolina Soul Band from 5:30-8:30 pm in Downtown Newton

June 14: Jive After Five Juneteenth- Live music by Ace Party Band from 6-9 pm at Maiden Town Hall

June 15: City of Newton Juneteenth Freedom March at 10 am at Newton Downtown Courthouse to Central Rec

June 15: NOAHSLAW 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day from 10-3 pm at 908 4th Street SW Conover

June 15: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Worship Celebration from 12-3 pm at Brown Penn Recreation Center

June 19: Freedom Day Storytime at 10 am at Ridgeview Branch Library

June 19: Juneteenth Herman Sipe Lunch & Library from 11:30-1 pm at 111 Herman Sipe Rd, Conover

**RSVP required. RSVP online with Hickory Museum of Art bit.ly/HMAJuneteenth2024

For more information, and to see the full details of Juneteenth events, sponsors, and partnerships, please visit: bit.ly/catawbajuneteenth