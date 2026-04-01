Valdese, NC – Another memorable season of bluegrass is coming to a close as Junior Sisk performs as the last show of the 2025-2026 lineup. Join us at the Rock Saturday, April 11th at 7:30 pm for a night of fabulous music and memories in the legendary Old Rock School auditorium (400 Main St W Valdese NC 28690). The 2026-2027 Bluegrass at the Rock season will also be announced before the show, so arrive ready to renew your season tickets! You will not want to miss it! Doors open at 6:30 pm.

“Junior Sisk stands as one of today’s most admired voices in bluegrass music. A proud son of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Sisk brings raw emotion, timeless authenticity, and a deep respect for tradition to every performance. With roots planted firmly in the sounds of the Stanley Brothers, Larry Sparks, Dave Evans and the Johnson Mountain Boys, his music echoes the heart of classic bluegrass while continuing to push it forward. Sisk first made his mark as a songwriter in the early 1990s, crafting fan favorites like “The Game I Can’t Win” and “Tears Are Blinding Me” for the Lonesome River Band. He soon moved into the spotlight as a performer with groups like Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz, Blueridge, and his own band, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice. His 2011 album Heart of a Song was a breakthrough moment, earning IBMA Album of the Year and launching a string of awards, including IBMA Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Known for his unmistakable voice and hard-driving sound, Sisk has remained a consistent force in bluegrass, with his 2020 album Load the Wagon spending six months at #1 on national charts and drawing critical acclaim. The project earned multiple IBMA nominations and solidified his reputation as a leading figure in the genre. Now signed to Turnberry Records, Sisk is embracing a new chapter with his latest album, It’s All Fun and Games. Already producing two very successful singles, “Sweeter Than Tupelo Honey” and “Where Love Goes to Die”, this new project offers a fresh dose of high-octane bluegrass that proves tradition never goes out of style.” (From juniorsisk.com, Band Bio).

Concessions will be available for purchase the evening of the performance courtesy of Faith Community Church. Support their youth ministry by enjoying freshly brewed coffee, hot chocolate, candy, chips, and more! Downtown Valdese is also home to over 10 locally owned restaurants and several unique shopping destinations. Concert attendees are encouraged to make dinner plans or explore the charming downtown area before the show!

Tickets may be purchased at the special presale price of $30 before April 11th- please go online at concertsattherock.com or call 828-879-2129. Tickets will be $35 at the door. For more information of Bluegrass at the Rock or Valdese events, please go to visitvaldes.com.