Hickory – Seniors Morning Out (SMO) Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in April including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: April 2, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; April 8, cooking class with Nancy Bryant; April 9, movie and popcorn day; April 13, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; April 16, musical performance by Tim Hefner; April 20, Safe Driving with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; April 22, Coping Strategies for Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults with Partners Health; April 23, First Presbyterian Church Historic Tour; April 29, musical performance by Cody Newton. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Rachel Jackson at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: April 7, Tai Chi with Lee; April 8, Take Control Nutrition Lesson with Donna: Living Mindfully; April 9, music trivia with Steve, Romancing the 80’s; April 15, cooking class: cheeseballs; April 16, blood pressure checks and discussion on Stress with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 21, Safety from Scams, Lt. Page, Catawba County Sherriff’s Department; April 23, Coping Strategies for Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults with Partners Health; April 28, Sing Along with Susie Q:Boots and Hearts with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; April 30, Kentucky Derby Birthday Celebration and fancy hat day. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Lee Ann Breen at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: April 6, cooking class: carbonara for National Carbonara Day; April 9, blood pressure checks and discussion on Stress with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 13, Driving with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; April 16, Coping Strategies for Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults with Partners Health; April 21, Adult Protective Services Information with Heather Weston, Catawba County APS supervisor; April 22, Sing Along with Susie Q: Boots and Hearts with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; April 23, National Picnic Day with food, fun, games, and corn hole tournament; April 27, cooking class: vegetarian stir-fry rice; April 29, crafts: Peace Rose project. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: April 2, Coping Strategies for Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults with Partners Health; April 9, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; April 15, blood pressure checks and discussion on Stress with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 16, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; April 20, National Financial Capability Month with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; April 22, Activity with Sherrills Ford Library; April 23, Adult Protective Services Information with Heather Weston, Catawba County APS supervisor; April 28, sand art craft with Kayla; April 30, musical performance with Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: April 2, history of the Greek Red Easter Egg and dying red Easter eggs; April 7, blood pressure checks and discussion on Stress with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; April 9, Coping Strategies for Anxiety and Depression in Older Adults with Partners Health; April 13, cooking class: peach cobbler with Teresa Slaughter; April 15, Hazardous Material Awareness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; April 20, Technology Bingo with Brenda and Ashley, Catawba County Library; April 21, Driving with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; April 27, coffee and conversation with Nathaniel Austin; April 28, Adult Protective Services Information with Heather Weston, Catawba County APS supervisor. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.