Seagrove, NC – Seagrove Potters 18th Annual Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour-Spring Kiln Openings: April 17, 18 and 19, 10am – 5pm. Visit studios, meet potters, and expand your pottery collection. Online shopping will be available with some studios, as well.

This special 18th annual event is a self-guided tour of individual pottery galleries, studios, and workshops in the Handmade Pottery Capital of the USA. Seagrove’s title of #1 Town in America for Craft Lovers makes this event even more extraordinary. The tour is held at participating shops in the Seagrove area. Go behind the scenes to experience the process first-hand and have the unique opportunity to meet the artists before buying handmade pottery to take home and enjoy.

Spring has always been a time for renewal and awakening in Seagrove. From downtown Seagrove and nestled throughout the countryside, visitors can tour individual potter’s studios and galleries. Participating potters will offer newly handcrafted pottery and ceramic art. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the artists and experience kiln openings and pottery-making first-hand. Some pottery shops will have demonstrations, hands-on activities, food, and music.

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