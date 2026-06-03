Valdese, NC – The long awaited Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series is here at last! Come out Friday, June 5th to welcome the 2026 FFN season with Southern rock/country sensation Dirty Grass Soul! Bring a chair or blanket and get ready another fantastic summer in Valdese!

The 2026 season will run every Friday night (excluding July 3rd) before concluding Saturday, August 8th with the Waldensian Festival finale. All concerts are FREE to the public and go from 7:00-10:00pm. The 2026 Family Friday Nights Season is generously sponsored by Catawba Valley Healthcare, Farris Insurance Agency, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Mr. B’s Fun Foods.

“Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Cleveland County (Shelby, NC), Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolinas and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock & roll. After touring primarily in the Carolinas behind their self-released albums “Soul’d Out: Live at the Don Gibson Theatre” “The Long Way” and “New Day of Work” DGS has tirelessly expanded their touring circle over the years earning them a reputation as one of the southeast’s emerging Southern Rock/Alt. Country bands.” (From dgsoul.com/bio).

In addition to the live music, concert attendees can enjoy FREE bouncy houses and lawn games, food trucks, 50/50 raffle, and of course…dancing! The Valdese Pilot Club will be offering concessions for purchase- enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, and more for a great community cause! Downtown Valdese is also home to over 10 locally owned restaurants- enjoy a wide range of cuisine to suite every taste: authentic Mexican tacos, pizza, farm to table, burgers and more! Many attendees enjoy picking up takeout and bringing a picnic dinner to the concert!

For more information on Valdese events, as well as the full 2026 FFN Lineup, please go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.