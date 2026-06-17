Newton, NC – Only three more chances remain to catch the hilarious comedy Four Old Broads at The Green Room Community Theatre. The production concludes its run with performances June 19, 20, and 21. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

Set in Magnolia Place Assisted Living, Four Old Broads follows a group of spirited retirees who become convinced something suspicious is happening in their retirement community. Determined to uncover the truth, these outspoken women embark on a comical adventure filled with friendship, mischief, and plenty of laughs along the way.

Audiences have enjoyed the show’s colorful characters, quick-witted humor, and heartwarming message that age is no obstacle to living life to the fullest. “Loved it! One of your best this year.”

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

For more information about Four Old Broads or any other upcoming productions, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Photo: L-R: Kim Yancey (Eaddy), Robin Canchola (Maude), Sharon McDermott (Imogene), Stephanie Kelly (Beatrice) by Katie Stone.