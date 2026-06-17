Hickory – A promising Lenoir-Rhyne experience has already started to unfold for the Class of 2030. Lenoir-Rhyne University announces that on National College Decision Day, May 1, 2026, more students have made deposits to attend the university than at any time in its 135-year history.

It is a remarkable and diverse incoming cohort of first-year and transfer students, with the university experiencing a record year for applications and enrollment.

“Students and families are responding to Lenoir-Rhyne’s distinctive combination of academic and athletic excellence, personal attention, professional preparation and affordability,” said Summer McGee, Ph.D., president of Lenoir-Rhyne University. “This record-setting class is a powerful affirmation of the university’s momentum and of our commitment to making an exceptional private university education accessible to more students.”

More than 820 new students have confirmed their plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne this fall, including more than 700 first-year students in the Class of 2030. The incoming class represents the largest first-year class in the university’s history. In addition, more than 120 transfer students have deposited, a figure that is more than double the university’s transfer enrollment at this point in time from any of the past five years. The admission office noted a 43 percent increase in students from outside North Carolina, with 26 states and 24 countries represented. The class includes a 159 percent increase in female students, who make up 60 percent of the Class of 2030.

Lenoir-Rhyne also saw more than a 100 percent increase in new students from the Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas, more than 50 percent growth from the Research Triangle and increases of more than 250 percent from every county in the Unifour region.

“Our admission and financial aid staff has put together a fantastic class,” said new Vice President of Enrollment Management, Chad Spencer. “We’ve increased our applicant pool from high schools across North Carolina and the country, and the impact of the university’s historic commitment to access and affordability through the Lenoir-Rhyne Tuition-Free Guarantee is evident in a more than 100 percent increase in enrollees.”

Interest in Lenoir-Rhyne skyrocketed during the fall 2025 recruitment cycle, following the university’s announcement of a major overhaul of its financial aid model, including the Lenoir-Rhyne Tuition-Free Guarantee. Under the guarantee, residents of North Carolina and South Carolina whose family’s adjusted gross income is less than $100,000 pay no out-of-pocket tuition. Instead, Lenoir-Rhyne accepts those students’ federal and state grants to cover 100 percent of tuition.

The university received a record number of more than 10,500 applications for the Class of 2030.

“Families were telling us that a Lenoir-Rhyne University education was too expensive compared to state universities, and that our merit scholarships were not as generous as other elite private colleges. We listened. The Tuition-Free Guarantee is simple, fair and designed to improve college affordability to the point that students are no longer going to choose between private and public universities based on price,” said President McGee.

For new students whose family incomes exceed the LR Guarantee threshold or who reside outside the Carolinas, Lenoir-Rhyne also significantly increased its merit-based scholarships to be more competitive with peer private institutions. Current students’ merit scholarships for the coming year are also being adjusted so that this year’s tuition increase is offset almost entirely by additional institutional aid.

“College is one of the most important investments a student and family will ever make,” McGee said. “We are proud that Lenoir-Rhyne’s innovative, highly ranked educational experience, strong student support and 99 percent placement rate will now reach more students than ever before.”

The Class of 2030 will arrive at Lenoir-Rhyne during a period of significant institutional momentum, including implementation of the university’s Shine Ever Brighter strategic plan, continued growth in academic programs, expanded student support initiatives and renewed investment in the student experience.

Learn more at www.lr.edu.