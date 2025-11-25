Newton, NC – Don’t miss your chance to see Shrek the Musical at The Green Room Community Theatre! With only one weekend left, time is running out to experience this hilarious, big-hearted show that’s been delighting audiences of all ages.

Shrek follows the grumpy but lovable ogre Shrek, played by Jesse Ramirez, whose swamp is suddenly overrun by fairytale creatures banished by the villainous Lord Farquaad, played by Branden Nuhfer. Joined by the endlessly chatty Donkey, played by Jairo Pereira, Shrek sets off on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, played by Jana Sales, in order to regain his peaceful home. Filled with unforgettable characters, colorful costumes, and plenty of laughs, this production brings the beloved movie to life on stage in a fresh and energetic way.

Remaining performances are November 28, 29, and 30. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are selling fast, so reserve yours today by visiting thegreenroomtheatre.org or calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

Don’t miss this chance to see Shrek before it’s gone! For more information, visit thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts & Culture Catawba.

Photo Credit- Katie Stone.